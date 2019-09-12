Trust, not fear drives people to join BJP: Devendra Fadnavis

Home Nation

Former Congress MLA from Indapur in Pune district Harshwardhan Patil and former NCP MLA from Belapur in Navi Mumbai Ganesh Naik were formally inducted into the BJP.

Published: 12th September 2019 01:01 AM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: It's not the fear, but the trust is the stronger force that is driving people from other parties to join the BJP, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said as two senior leaders from the Congress and the NCP were formally inducted into the BJP on Wednesday.

Former Congress MLA from Indapur in Pune district Harshwardhan Patil and former NCP MLA from Belapur in Navi Mumbai Ganesh Naik were formally inducted into the BJP in two different functions by CM Fadnavis and state BJP President Chandrakant Patil 

"The leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instill trust amongst people that he only can lead the nation on the path of development. This is driving the leaders to the BJP," Fadnavis said.

Former minister for Cooperation Harshwardhan Patil said that joining BJP is a thing of pride for him due to several decisions of Modi government including abrogation of article 370.

"If one has to work with trust, principles and honesty the only option available is BJP," he said while speaking after his formal induction into the party.

Former minister for environment and forest Ganesh Naik said that development is the key why he chose to side with the BJP.

"The state and central governments are working in tandem and have instilled faith amongst people that going along with them is truely walking the way of development," he said.

Patil also rules the Navi Municipal Corporation and 48 NCP corporators too joined the BJP along with him at the function.

