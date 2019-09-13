Home Nation

Over 200 dead in Madhya Pradesh monsoon fury, frog couple ‘divorced’  

The rain-related mishaps have also ravaged residential properties in the state, partially damaging 9816 houses and also triggered the total collapse of 231 houses.

Published: 13th September 2019 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

The frog ‘marriage’ earlier this year | Express

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Torrential showers have claimed over 200 lives in Madhya Pradesh where the people are now ‘divorcing’ frogs, which they earlier used to ‘marry off’ for appeasing the Rain God. According to official data, at least 202 people have died due to rains, floods and associated mishaps across the state, particularly in the western and south-western areas. Rain-related mishaps have also ravaged residential properties in  Madhya Pradesh, damaging as many as 9,816 houses.

Ongoing rescue operations by local authorities, apart from the NDRF and SDRF teams, have managed to rescue over 8,500 people, who have been shifted to temporary relief camps and shelters.Based on a comprehensive assessment, farmers will be compensated for crop damage.

ALSO READ | Two months after 'wedlock' to bring rain, frog couple 'divorced' in Bhopal to end downpour

The state government has released Rs 4 lakh each for kin of the deceased. Based on the reports from various government departments, a detailed proposal will be sent to the Central government for providing compensation to the people.

According to state’s revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput, “above normal rain has been reported in 30 districts, while 19 districts have recorded normal rainfall. Just three-four districts have reported below normal rainfall.”

In Bhopal, two frogs ‘married’ off nearly two months ago for ushering rains were ‘divorced’ symbolically on Wednesday to end the destructive spell of rain. On July 19, the ‘wedding’ was held out of a superstitious belief that the wedlock of frogs ushers rain on parched areas. “The prayers were answered within a few days. But with rain now turning destructive, another ritual of separating the frogs was performed,” said a member of Om Shiva Sewa Shakti  Mandal.

