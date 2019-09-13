Over 200 dead in Madhya Pradesh monsoon fury, frog couple ‘divorced’  

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Torrential showers have claimed over 200 lives in Madhya Pradesh where the people are now ‘divorcing’ frogs, which they earlier used to ‘marry off’ for appeasing the Rain God. According to official data, at least 202 people have died due to rains, floods and associated mishaps across the state, particularly in the western and south-western areas. Rain-related mishaps have also ravaged residential properties in Madhya Pradesh, damaging as many as 9,816 houses.

Ongoing rescue operations by local authorities, apart from the NDRF and SDRF teams, have managed to rescue over 8,500 people, who have been shifted to temporary relief camps and shelters.Based on a comprehensive assessment, farmers will be compensated for crop damage.

The state government has released Rs 4 lakh each for kin of the deceased. Based on the reports from various government departments, a detailed proposal will be sent to the Central government for providing compensation to the people.

According to state’s revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput, “above normal rain has been reported in 30 districts, while 19 districts have recorded normal rainfall. Just three-four districts have reported below normal rainfall.”

In Bhopal, two frogs ‘married’ off nearly two months ago for ushering rains were ‘divorced’ symbolically on Wednesday to end the destructive spell of rain. On July 19, the ‘wedding’ was held out of a superstitious belief that the wedlock of frogs ushers rain on parched areas. “The prayers were answered within a few days. But with rain now turning destructive, another ritual of separating the frogs was performed,” said a member of Om Shiva Sewa Shakti Mandal.