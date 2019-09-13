Air India orders enquiry into Chhattisgarh Congress MLA’s alleged misbehaviour

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air India said it has ‘seriously’ taken the incident of a Chhattisgarh Congress lawmaker allegedly misbehaving with a female staff at the Raipur airport and ordered a detailed probe. The national air carrier will initiate further action once the findings of the probe are known. Meanwhile, the ruling party legislator, Vinod Chandrakar, has denied the charges of misconduct and claimed that he was the victim in the entire episode.

As per media reports, the Congress MLA allegedly started shouting and abusing the female staffer, working with AI’s regional subsidiary Alliance Air, at the Raipur airport on September 7 evening after he missed a flight on late arrival.

According to an Air India spokesperson, the matter has come to the notice and the Air India management has taken it seriously and ordered a detailed enquiry. “After the enquiry report (is received), further action will be taken up,” the spokesperson said.

Chandrakar was scheduled to fly from Raipur to Ranchi by an Alliance Air flight, but he was denied boarding by the female staffer as he arrived late. After departure of the flight, the Congress MLA allegedly came in check-in area and started shouting at the top of his voice. However, the MLA challenged the national carrier to prove the charges against him. I am the complainant in this incident.“It is being wrongly presented (the case). I challenge them (AI officials) to prove their allegations. They can check CCTV footage.”