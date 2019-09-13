Home Nation

Army Exercise Maitree-2019 to further bolster India and Thailand Military ties

Exercise Maitree-2019 on September 16 will be third consecutive military engagement between the two country’s forces within a month demonstrating India's warm ties with Thailand.

Published: 13th September 2019 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Navy Ships Sahyadri and Kiltan on port call at Laem Chabang, Bangkok from 31 August-03 September 19. (Image | Indian Navy)

Indian Navy Ships Sahyadri and Kiltan on port call at Laem Chabang, Bangkok from 31 August-03 September 19. (Image | Indian Navy)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Strengthening military ties, India and Thailand is all set to hold its third Army Exercise Maitree-2019 from September 16.

The two South Asian nations have already carried out a similar exercise twice in the past one month. 

Exercise Maitree-2019 from September 16 will be third consecutive military engagement between the two country’s forces within a month demonstrating India's warm ties with Thailand.

At present Indian Navy is conducting the 28th edition of India-Thailand Coordinated Patrol (Indo-Thai CORPAT) with the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) which is scheduled from 05 – 15 September 2019.

Indian Army is prepared to reach Thailand for Exercise Maitree 2019 next week with the Royal Thailand Army (RTA).

The Naval exercise between the two countries followed a port call by two Indian Naval Ships.

As part of Indian Navy's Overseas Deployment to South East Asia and Western Pacific, Indian Navy ships Sahyadri and Kiltan made a port call at Laem Chabang, Bangkok from 31 Aug – 03 Sep 19.

The approaching Joint Military Exercise MAITREE-2019 between India and Thailand will be conducted at Foreign Training Node, Umroi (Meghalaya) from 16-29 Sep 2019.

Indian and Royal Thailand Army (RTA) comprising 50 soldiers each will participate in the exercise with an aim to share experience gained during various counter-terrorism operations in their respective countries.

Describing Exercise significant for the two countries, Army in its official communiqué said, “Exercise MAITREE is an annual training event which is being conducted alternatively in Thailand and India since 2006.  Notably, in the series of military training exercises undertaken by India with various countries, Exercise MAITREE with Thailand is a significant in terms of the security challenges faced by both the nations in the backdrop of changing facets of global terrorism.”

The scope of this exercise covers company level joint training on counter-terrorism operations in the jungle and urban scenario.

The joint military exercise will enhance the level of defence co-operation between Indian Army (IA) and Royal Thailand Army (RTA) which in turn will further foster defence cooperation and bilateral relations between the two nations, added the Army.

Indian Navy ships and aircraft of Andaman and Nicobar Command have been participating in the biannual Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) with the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) since 2003.

The Objectives of the Indo-Thai CORPAT are to ensure effective implementation of United Nations Conventions on Laws of the Sea (UNCLOS) which specify regulations regarding protection and conservation of natural resources, conservation of marine environment, prevention and suppression of illegal, unregulated fishing activity/ drug trafficking/ piracy, exchange of information in prevention of smuggling, illegal immigration and conduct of Search and Rescue operations at sea.

The 28th cycle of Indo-Thai CORPAT is poised to further enhance strong bilateral ties and maritime cooperation between India and Thailand.

The CORPAT is truly reflective of the strong desire for the peaceful Indian Ocean safeguarded through good maritime order in the region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Exercise Maitree-2019 Indian Army
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp