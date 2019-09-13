Army Exercise Maitree-2019 to further bolster India and Thailand Military ties

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Strengthening military ties, India and Thailand is all set to hold its third Army Exercise Maitree-2019 from September 16.

The two South Asian nations have already carried out a similar exercise twice in the past one month.

Exercise Maitree-2019 from September 16 will be third consecutive military engagement between the two country’s forces within a month demonstrating India's warm ties with Thailand.

At present Indian Navy is conducting the 28th edition of India-Thailand Coordinated Patrol (Indo-Thai CORPAT) with the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) which is scheduled from 05 – 15 September 2019.

Indian Army is prepared to reach Thailand for Exercise Maitree 2019 next week with the Royal Thailand Army (RTA).

The Naval exercise between the two countries followed a port call by two Indian Naval Ships.

As part of Indian Navy's Overseas Deployment to South East Asia and Western Pacific, Indian Navy ships Sahyadri and Kiltan made a port call at Laem Chabang, Bangkok from 31 Aug – 03 Sep 19.

The approaching Joint Military Exercise MAITREE-2019 between India and Thailand will be conducted at Foreign Training Node, Umroi (Meghalaya) from 16-29 Sep 2019.

Indian and Royal Thailand Army (RTA) comprising 50 soldiers each will participate in the exercise with an aim to share experience gained during various counter-terrorism operations in their respective countries.

Describing Exercise significant for the two countries, Army in its official communiqué said, “Exercise MAITREE is an annual training event which is being conducted alternatively in Thailand and India since 2006. Notably, in the series of military training exercises undertaken by India with various countries, Exercise MAITREE with Thailand is a significant in terms of the security challenges faced by both the nations in the backdrop of changing facets of global terrorism.”

The scope of this exercise covers company level joint training on counter-terrorism operations in the jungle and urban scenario.

The joint military exercise will enhance the level of defence co-operation between Indian Army (IA) and Royal Thailand Army (RTA) which in turn will further foster defence cooperation and bilateral relations between the two nations, added the Army.

Indian Navy ships and aircraft of Andaman and Nicobar Command have been participating in the biannual Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) with the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) since 2003.

The Objectives of the Indo-Thai CORPAT are to ensure effective implementation of United Nations Conventions on Laws of the Sea (UNCLOS) which specify regulations regarding protection and conservation of natural resources, conservation of marine environment, prevention and suppression of illegal, unregulated fishing activity/ drug trafficking/ piracy, exchange of information in prevention of smuggling, illegal immigration and conduct of Search and Rescue operations at sea.

The 28th cycle of Indo-Thai CORPAT is poised to further enhance strong bilateral ties and maritime cooperation between India and Thailand.

The CORPAT is truly reflective of the strong desire for the peaceful Indian Ocean safeguarded through good maritime order in the region.