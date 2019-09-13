Home Nation

Chinmayanand questioned by SIT for seven hours, house sealed

The SIT team also inspected the bedroom of the BJP leader at the ashram but since it was very late they sealed the room. They are expected to continue their inspection on Friday.

Published: 13th September 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Swami Chinmayanand

Swami Chinmayanand (Photo | Facebook)

By Namita Bajpai 
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In fresh trouble for controversial godman and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, his residence on the premises of his Mumukshu Ashram in Shahjahanpur was sealed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the wee hours of Friday.

The move followed a 7-hour grilling session in connection with the harassment and sexual abuse case filed against him by a law student, on Thursday night.

The postgraduate student has alleged that she was raped and "physically exploited" for a year by the BJP leader, whose organisation runs several colleges.

Amid heavy security deployment, the SIT raided Chinmayanand’s residence — Divya Dham — on Friday morning and sealed all the rooms, including his bedroom where the viral video, purportedly showing the Swami in the middle of a massage session, was shot. The probe team kept him in house arrest and ordered him not to leave town without permission till the probe was over.

In a letter to the SIT on Wednesday, the law student, 23, alleged that vital evidence were removed from her hostel room by Chinmayanand’s aides before it was sealed by the police on August 29. Her father had also alleged that the godman’s followers removed a pair of spectacles fitted with a camera from the room, thereby implying that it contained evidence against the BJP leader.

The SIT, set up on the order of Supreme Court and headed by IG Naveen Arora, is supposed to submit its report to the High Court by September 23.

The student was brought to the ashram by the SIT at 12 pm on Friday. A forensic team accompanied the SIT for collection of evidence. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinmayanand SIT Chinmayanand SIT investigation
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp