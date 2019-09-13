Home Nation

Dropout rates of Muslim school students high in Bengal

The school education and literacy department’s report expressed concern over the rate of school dropouts among the students from the minority community.

Published: 13th September 2019 12:49 PM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Nearly 22 per cent of Muslim students stopped going to schools in secondary level while 21 per cent of them dropped out in higher secondary level in last one year, according to a study by the MHRD Ministry. The school education and literacy department’s report expressed concern over the rate of school dropouts among the students from the minority community. On May 28, senior state officials including secretary, school education, Manish Jain were briefed about the high dropout rates and asked to find out the reasons behind such scenario. The ministry also gave advisories to Jain and other officials.

‘’Other than the mid-day meal scheme, special grants are allotted for the students from the minority community. We provide them with textbooks, uniforms and bicycles free of cost part from stipends. All district magistrates were asked to engage their teams for ascertaining the causes of this dropout rates,’’ said an official of the education department. The Bengal officials were directed to contact the dropout students, their guardians and to convince them for bringing the students back to schools with utmost priority.

The survey took a close look at the proficiency of Class V and VIII students in Bengali and English languages as well as their ability to solve math problems. “The ministry’s report mentioned about the poor knowledge of the students in these three subjects, raising a question on the quality of teaching in schools. The report suggested to ensure one teacher for every 35 students,’’ said an official.

