Home Nation

India will celebrate Gandhi Jayanti at Lahore in coming years: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Indresh said that, in the coming years, Pakistan will not be on  the world map.

Published: 13th September 2019 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

RSS leader Indresh Kumar

RSS leader Indresh Kumar (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday stepped up its attack against Pakistan, with its ideologue Indresh Kumar stating that the country would crumble under the ongoing 'separatist movements' and India would celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary in Lahore in the years to come.

The comments of the senior RSS functionary assume significance as they came on the day when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading a public rally in Muzaffarabad to lend support to the Kashmiris. This is Khan's second such visit to the region after the abrogation of Article 370 by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

"Before 1947, Pakistan was not on the world map, I believe it will not be on the world map again. And, it can so happen that we will celebrate Bapu Jayanti and Hindi Diwas in Lahore, do you agree?" Kumar asked the audience present at an event here at NDMC convention centre.

Further elaborating on the issue, Kumar pointed out that Pakistan was formed after partition, which was further partitioned in 1971. "Today, it lies at the verge of splitting into 5-6 pieces. Pashtunistan, Balochistan, Sindh want to break away. Experts predict this fate for Pakistan. It's growing weak day-by-day," he added.

The RSS view has come in wake of the statements made by several ministers including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said in the Parliament that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin too are parts of India and will be acquired again.

Speaking on the Congress' idea of 'preraks' which was shot down as few of the leaders cited its resemblance to the concept of pracharaks in RSS, Kumar said that Congress cannot have 'pracharaks' because to be one, it needs commitment and sacrifice.

"Pracharak is a mission if you do not have a mission, it won't survive. A mission doesn't run on drama. You need sacrifice, simplicity, dedication to start a mission. Congress was a part of Independence mission but when it left the mission it became the reason for partition of India. They promoted corrupt and criminal activity in the country," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RSS Pakistan Indresh Kumar Pakistan existence Lahore Gandhi Jayanti NDMC Convention Centre
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp