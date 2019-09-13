Home Nation

Sonia's meetings with Gehlot, Pilot fail to resolve Congress rift in Rajasthan

In a setback to the Gehlot camp, the issue of shifting Pilot from the PCC has been kept on the back burner, at least till the upcoming municipal polls in Rajasthan.

Published: 13th September 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Political circles in Rajasthan are buzzing overtime about the separate meetings that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot had with Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. While Gehlot met Sonia for 20 minutes, Pilot had an hour-long meeting with the interim Congress President in which Sonia is believed to have made a serious bid to check the factional fight between the two Rajasthan leaders.

The meetings were reportedly focused on greater coordination between the Rajasthan government and the party’s organisation in the state. The Chief Minister presented a report card about his government and apprised Sonia Gandhi of their major achievements which ranged from waiving farmer loans to freeing new industrialists of any licences for their first three years. However, Sonia is said to have been unhappy over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state though Gehlot reportedly took strong objection to Pilot making public comments about the issue.

Later, in his meeting with Sonia, Pilot reportedly complained about factionalism against him by loyalists of Gehlot. According to eyewitnesses at 10, Janpath, Pilot carried a thick blue file to Sonia. The file reportedly contained details of the Gehlot government's failure on the political, bureaucratic and law and order fronts. The Congress president, in turn, advised the feuding leaders to work in coordination and not make public attacks on the state government.

Sources say that in the ongoing tussle between the two top partymen, the high command has once again failed to bring the major issues of the state to a logical conclusion. The Gehlot camp has for weeks been trying hard to bring in a new PCC chief, create one more post of Deputy CM and extend a free hand to the Chief Minister in making political appointments and carrying out the long-pending cabinet reshuffle with a view to balance various sections of society.

In a setback to the Gehlot camp, however, despite his meeting with Sonia, the issue of shifting Pilot from the PCC has been kept on the back burner, at least till the upcoming municipal polls in Rajasthan. According to a senior CWC member, Pilot has succeeded in getting a fresh lease of life from Sonia at least till next month. Perhaps it was also for the first time that Pilot got more time than what Gehlot got with Sonia to explain his side of the story.

After the meeting with Sonia, Pilot appeared very enthusiastic and briefed the media about his meeting. He said that Sonia held detailed discussions with him on the state’s political situation and on the preparations for the upcoming municipal and panchayat elections. He added that Sonia was fully aware of the law and order situation in Rajasthan.

The developments after the meeting have come as a disappointment to Gehlot supporters. Sources say Gehlot tried to push his political agenda with Sonia but she is not in the mood to bring about any major political changes in Rajasthan at this critical juncture even as the state is heading for panchayat and local body elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Sonia Gandhi Rajasthan Congress
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp