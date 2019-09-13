Home Nation

To make MP safe for women, Kamal Nath government okays Safe City Program in six cities

The six cities which have been selected to be covered under this program, include state capital Bhopal, economic capital Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chhindwara and Chhatarpur.

Published: 13th September 2019 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Aiming to make Madhya Pradesh safe for girls and women, the Kamal Nath government cleared on Thursday, the decks for implementing Safe City Programme in six cities.

The six cities which have been selected to be covered under this program, include state capital Bhopal, economic capital Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chhindwara and Chhatarpur.

The central government-sponsored scheme will be run through the Nirbhaya Fund from 2019-20 to 2021-22.

A budget of Rs 5 crore has been earmarked for the program, which will be run by the Women and Child Development (WCD) department.

Efforts will be made, in collaboration with other departments, to make cities fully safe for women.

According to MP public relations minister PC Sharma, the scheme among other aspects will focus on training women and girls in self-defense skills in the selected skills. The main objective of the programme is to provide a safe environment for girls and women in cities so that they could lead their life free of the fear of any kind of violence, added Sharma.

The scheme whose start in the six cities was cleared by the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday assumes significance as the central Indian state has over last few years attained the dubious distinction of being among most unsafe states for women and girls -- as per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) Crime in India data.

Also, the cabinet decided to start the Rajya Prarambhik Gramin Udhmita programme in 6 tribal blocks of the State as a pilot project for high-level minor entrepreneurship development of the Self Help Groups formed under the State Rural Livelihood Mission.

The six blocks include Udaigarh and Jobat in District Alirajpur, Dhari and Kukshi in District Dhar and Jhabua and Ranapur in District Jhabua. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath Safe City Programme
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp