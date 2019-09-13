Two RTI activists in Gurugram receive life threats

By IANS

GURUGRAM: Two Right to Infomation activists here on Thursday said that they have filed a complaint with police after receiving a letter threatening their lives.

Ramesh Kumar and Balbir Singh said that they had gone to the Gurugram district court for some work.

"We had parked the car near the Vikas Sadan building. When we returned, we found a slip was put under the wiper. When we saw the slip, it was written that withdraw the case, otherwise you will be murdered," Ramesh Kumar said.

Singh said that they have filed several RTI applications to fight against corruption and also filed court cases in many of them.

"We want a thorough inquiry into the matter as it is life threat to us and we cannot afford to ignore it. Hence, we have given a complaint," he said.

Kumar is an ex-army personnel. Both were also a part of "India Against Corruption" movement launched by Anna Hazare in 2012. They had also joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the past.