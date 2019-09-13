Home Nation

Unable to pay demanded bribe, farmer ties buffalo to officer’s vehicle as bribe in MP

The farmer identified as Bhupat Raghuvanshi, a native of Patharia village had applied along with necessary documents for the division of land in the family around seven months back.

Published: 13th September 2019 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

The Naib Tehsildar denied the farmer’s allegations and instead put the blame for the delay in the matter on the Patwari. | Express Photo Services

The Naib Tehsildar denied the farmer’s allegations and instead put the blame for the delay in the matter on the Patwari. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Unable to pay bribe allegedly demanded by a Naib Tehsildar for a long-pending division of land in the family, a young farmer brought his buffalo and tied it through the concerned revenue department official’s car in Sironj tehsil of Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh.

The farmer identified as Bhupat Raghuvanshi, a native of Patharia village had applied along with necessary documents for the division of land in the family around seven months back.

“I’ve been regularly visiting the office of the Naib Tehsildar Sidhant Singh Singla since last seven months, but my request for getting the long pending division of land between me and father hasn’t been fulfilled by him,” alleged Raghuvanshi.

He further alleged that “the Naib Tehsildar has been demanding a bribe for getting my long pending job done, but since I don’t have Rs 25,000, I’d no option, but to bring my buffalo and tie it to the Naib Tehsildar’s car in the Sironj Tehsil premises.”

However, the Naib Tehsildar denied the farmer’s allegations and instead put the blame for the delay in the matter on the Patwari.

“Such jobs should take maximum of three months and the inordinate delay in the matter has happened due to the delay in the report from the Patwari,” claimed Singla.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the matter, Chief Minister Kamal Nath directed the Vidisha district collector to probe the matter and act against the erring officials.

Subsequently, acting in the matter, the Siddhant Singh Singla was removed from the Naib Tehsildar’s post and attached to the district office, while the concerned Patwari Sunil Yadav was suspended with immediate effect.

The SDM-Sironj has been directed to probe entire issue and submit report in three days.

It’s not the first of kind case which exposes alleged corruption in the state revenue department. In February 2019, another farmer, unable to pay demanded bribe, tied his buffalo to the revenue department officer’s car at the Khargapur tehsil of Tikamgarh district of the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Buffalo Buffalo Tied to Car
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp