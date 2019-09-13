Unable to pay demanded bribe, farmer ties buffalo to officer’s vehicle as bribe in MP

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Unable to pay bribe allegedly demanded by a Naib Tehsildar for a long-pending division of land in the family, a young farmer brought his buffalo and tied it through the concerned revenue department official’s car in Sironj tehsil of Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh.

The farmer identified as Bhupat Raghuvanshi, a native of Patharia village had applied along with necessary documents for the division of land in the family around seven months back.

“I’ve been regularly visiting the office of the Naib Tehsildar Sidhant Singh Singla since last seven months, but my request for getting the long pending division of land between me and father hasn’t been fulfilled by him,” alleged Raghuvanshi.

He further alleged that “the Naib Tehsildar has been demanding a bribe for getting my long pending job done, but since I don’t have Rs 25,000, I’d no option, but to bring my buffalo and tie it to the Naib Tehsildar’s car in the Sironj Tehsil premises.”

However, the Naib Tehsildar denied the farmer’s allegations and instead put the blame for the delay in the matter on the Patwari.

“Such jobs should take maximum of three months and the inordinate delay in the matter has happened due to the delay in the report from the Patwari,” claimed Singla.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the matter, Chief Minister Kamal Nath directed the Vidisha district collector to probe the matter and act against the erring officials.

Subsequently, acting in the matter, the Siddhant Singh Singla was removed from the Naib Tehsildar’s post and attached to the district office, while the concerned Patwari Sunil Yadav was suspended with immediate effect.

The SDM-Sironj has been directed to probe entire issue and submit report in three days.

It’s not the first of kind case which exposes alleged corruption in the state revenue department. In February 2019, another farmer, unable to pay demanded bribe, tied his buffalo to the revenue department officer’s car at the Khargapur tehsil of Tikamgarh district of the state.