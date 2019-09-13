Unnao rape survivor completes recording statement against Kuldeep Sengar at AIIMS

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Unnao rape survivor Friday completed recording her testimony at a temporary court set up at the AIIMS hospital in the case of alleged sexual assault on her by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017.

The woman deposed on a wheelchair before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma during 'in-camera' proceedings held at the seminar hall of the the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, a lawyer privy to the proceedings said.

She had recorded her statement on a stretcher on Thursday due to health reasons.

She testified before the court after being examined by the doctors who gave a statement to the judge about her medical condition, the counsel for one of the accused said.

A nursing officer was present throughout the proceedings as per the court's directions and was in touch with her attending doctors, he said.

Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh were also brought from Tihar jail for the proceedings.

The woman is admitted to the hospital following an accident on July 28 this year.

She was later air-lifted from a Lucknow hospital to Delhi on the Supreme Court orders.

'In-camera' proceedings are not open to the public and the press.

The temporary court was set up at the hospital with the Delhi High Court's permission after the doctors attending the woman said it was "not advisable" to bring her to court premises.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in conspiracy with co-accused Shashi Singh in 2017, when she was a minor.