Home Nation

WATCH | Naval LCA Tejas clears key test, makes first-ever arrested landing

The successful execution of arrested landing will pave the way for this indigenous platform to undertake Aircraft Carrier landing demonstration onboard the Indian Naval Aircraft Carrier, Vikramaditya.

Published: 13th September 2019 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Light Combat Aircraft Tejas

Light Combat Aircraft Tejas (File photo |PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: In a major milestone in the development of a naval version of Tejas, the aircraft on Friday successfully carried out a successful "arrested landing", a key performance demonstrating its ability to land onboard an aircraft carrier.

Military officials involved in the first-ever "arrested landing" of the light combat aircraft said the successful test has put India among a select group of nations having the capability to design a jet which can land on an aircraft carrier.

They said the test at a shore-based test facility in Goa demonstrated the aircraft's ability to halt at a short distance using wires attached to a hook mounted on its fuselage after landing.

"Today is a golden letter day in the history of Indian naval aviation," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is involved in the development of the naval variant of Tejas along with Aeronautical Development Agency, Aircraft Research and Design Centre of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and CSIR among others.

"The test at the INS Hansa in Goa paved the way for the aircraft to undertake aircraft carrier landing demonstration onboard the Indian Naval aircraft carrier Vikramaditya," the ministry said.

The naval version of the aircraft is in the development stage.

"This arrested landing heralds the arrival of true indigenous capability and displays the professional prowess of our scientific community in executing this landmark event," the ministry said.

It said the test marked the start of a new era where multiple agencies have come together to achieve a common goal.

The Indian Air Force has already inducted a batch of Tejas aircraft.

Initially, the IAF had placed an order with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 40 Tejas aircraft.

Last year, the IAF issued the request for proposal (RFP) to HAL for the procurement of another batch of 83 Tejas at a cost of over Rs 50,000 crore.

"The participation of Certification Agency (CEMILAC), Quality Agency (DGAQA) and above all the men and women on the ground who serviced the aircraft and monitored it during strenuous trails is truly commendable," the defence ministry said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naval LCA Tejas INS Hansa Goa vikramaditya
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp