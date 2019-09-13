Home Nation

World Bank to help Maharashtra for flood resilient reconstruction solutions

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had a meeting with representatives of the WB and ADB, who recently toured the flood-ravaged areas of the state, at his official residence Varsha on Thursday.

Published: 13th September 2019 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: On the backdrop of the recent floods in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, the World Bank (WB) and Asia Development Bank (ADB) have extended help to the Maharashtra government in its initiative for climate and flood resilient reconstruction and management solutions. 

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had a meeting with representatives of the WB and ADB, who recently toured the flood-ravaged areas of the state, at his official residence Varsha on Thursday to exchange ideas regarding reconstruction and management solutions.

The efforts for climate and flood resilient reconstruction and management solutions include measures like river linking and diverting flood water to dry areas of the state. This will make the solutions a role model for others, Fadnavis said after the meeting.

“Maharashtra is currently facing extreme climatic stress. While Mahabaleshwar has received the highest rainfall in the world, places just 60km away from the hill station are water-stressed. Such disasters would need different solutions. The WB and the ADB have a vast knowledge base which would be helpful to find solutions for infrastructure, agriculture and economic issues associated with the stress,” Fadnavis said.
 
Along with short term measures, some long term initiatives were also discussed on climate and flood resilient reconstruction and management solutions were discussed at the meeting, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Asia Development Bank
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp