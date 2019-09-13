World Bank to help Maharashtra for flood resilient reconstruction solutions

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: On the backdrop of the recent floods in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, the World Bank (WB) and Asia Development Bank (ADB) have extended help to the Maharashtra government in its initiative for climate and flood resilient reconstruction and management solutions.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had a meeting with representatives of the WB and ADB, who recently toured the flood-ravaged areas of the state, at his official residence Varsha on Thursday to exchange ideas regarding reconstruction and management solutions.

The efforts for climate and flood resilient reconstruction and management solutions include measures like river linking and diverting flood water to dry areas of the state. This will make the solutions a role model for others, Fadnavis said after the meeting.

“Maharashtra is currently facing extreme climatic stress. While Mahabaleshwar has received the highest rainfall in the world, places just 60km away from the hill station are water-stressed. Such disasters would need different solutions. The WB and the ADB have a vast knowledge base which would be helpful to find solutions for infrastructure, agriculture and economic issues associated with the stress,” Fadnavis said.



Along with short term measures, some long term initiatives were also discussed on climate and flood resilient reconstruction and management solutions were discussed at the meeting, he said.