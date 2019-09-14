Home Nation

10,000 paramilitary troops deployed in Assam before NRC release withdrawn

Published: 14th September 2019 12:04 PM

Paramilitary

Paramilitary (Photo | EPS/ Harpreet Bajwa)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has withdrawn 10,000 paramilitary personnel deployed in Assam before the publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC), officials said on Saturday.

The decision was taken as there has been no violence in Assam ever since the NRC, which validates bona fide Indian citizens of the northeastern state, was published on August 31, they said.

The updated final NRC excluded names of 19 lakh applicants.

A Home Ministry official said a decision was taken on August 19 to deploy 218 companies of paramilitary forces in Assam for maintenance of law and order situation ahead of the publication of the final NRC.

As peace continues to prevail in Assam, a review has been carried out by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday on the situation in the state.

After the review, a decision has been taken to withdraw 100 companies of paramilitary forces with immediate effect, the official said.

Among the 100 companies of the paramilitary forces, 50 belong to the BSF, 10 CRPF, 16 ITBP and 24 SSB.

A company of a paramilitary force comprises around 100 personnel.

The troops were directed to return to their respective bases prior to the deployment in Assam, another official said.

According to the final NRC, out of the total 3.3 crore applicants, 3.11 crore figured in the list and names of about 19 lakh residents were excluded from it.

Those who failed to make it to the final NRC list have been given 120 days to appeal against their exclusion at the Foreigners Tribunals.

If not satisfied with the verdict of the tribunals, they will have the option to move the High Court and the Supreme Court for redress.

