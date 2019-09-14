Home Nation

Bhupesh Baghel meets Priyanka, discusses issues related to development of Chhattisgarh

Baghel gave her point-wise details of the state government's works in the field of education, health, agriculture, women empowerment among other issues.

Published: 14th September 2019 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her residence here on Saturday and discussed various issues, including developmental projects in the state, officials said.

According to a Chhattisgarh government statement, during the hour-long meeting, Priyanka Gandhi appreciated the state government's initiative towards eradicating malnutrition and anemia, and policies of trust-building, security and development in Naxal-affected and tribal areas of the state.

Baghel gave her point-wise details of the state government's works in the field of education, health, agriculture, women empowerment among other issues.

The statement said the Congress general secretary also sought suggestions from the chief minister regarding the implementation of the state government's 'Suraji Gram Yojana' -- which aims at strengthening rural economy -- in other Congress-ruled states.

She also sought the Chhattisgarh chief minister's suggestion on various measures that can be taken in Congress-ruled states for economic reform and tackling slowdown, it said.

According to the statement, Baghel told Priyanka Gandhi that Chhattisgarh is untouched by the slowdown and the auto sector in the state has witnessed a hike, employment opportunities have increased and investment in real estate has also grown.

He said that Chhattisgarh has also recorded a historical growth in sale and purchase of land.

The chief minister invited Priyanka Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh, which she accepted, the statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Congress Suraji Gram Yojana
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp