Bhupesh Baghel meets Priyanka, discusses issues related to development of Chhattisgarh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her residence here on Saturday and discussed various issues, including developmental projects in the state, officials said.

According to a Chhattisgarh government statement, during the hour-long meeting, Priyanka Gandhi appreciated the state government's initiative towards eradicating malnutrition and anemia, and policies of trust-building, security and development in Naxal-affected and tribal areas of the state.

Baghel gave her point-wise details of the state government's works in the field of education, health, agriculture, women empowerment among other issues.

The statement said the Congress general secretary also sought suggestions from the chief minister regarding the implementation of the state government's 'Suraji Gram Yojana' -- which aims at strengthening rural economy -- in other Congress-ruled states.

She also sought the Chhattisgarh chief minister's suggestion on various measures that can be taken in Congress-ruled states for economic reform and tackling slowdown, it said.

According to the statement, Baghel told Priyanka Gandhi that Chhattisgarh is untouched by the slowdown and the auto sector in the state has witnessed a hike, employment opportunities have increased and investment in real estate has also grown.

He said that Chhattisgarh has also recorded a historical growth in sale and purchase of land.

The chief minister invited Priyanka Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh, which she accepted, the statement added.