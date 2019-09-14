Drones to monitor 2021 Mahakumbh mela

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Preparations are in full swing for the Mahakumbh mela scheduled in Haridwar for 2021. Security arrangements, traffic routes, parking and other aspects are being decided on by senior officials.

Over 100 drones will be monitoring the congregation round the clock along with 1500 CCTVs, said sources.

Sanjay Gunjayal, inspector-general of police, Mahakumbh said, “Plans for the Mahakumbh are being put in place. Traffic, security and related aspects will be taken care of by the police. We are prepared to conduct it in a flawless manner.”

Along with the drones, the police have planned to make use of LCD screens and face recognition cameras to monitor crowds and traffic.

Routes for paddle rickshaw and auto-rickshaw will be separate to avoid traffic congestion at the site which is chosen to be at Shyampur bank of river Ganga in Haridwar.

“These advanced face detection cameras will help identify suspicious ones already in the data bank of the police. This way, if any such person ventures into the Kumbh, the police will apprehend that person to make sure that no criminal activity takes place,” added the IG. More than 5 crore people are expected to attend the Mahakumbh mela.