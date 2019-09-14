Home Nation

Finance Minister announces revised priority sector lending scheme for exporters 

Nirmala Sitharaman also said export finance will be actively monitored by an inter-ministerial working group in the Department of Commerce.

Published: 14th September 2019 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday relaxed priority sector lending norms to provide additional export credit of up to Rs 68,000 crore and announced a Rs 50,000 crore scheme to reimburse taxes and duties paid by exporters with an aim to boost dwindling outward shipments.

In addition, it said the insurance cover under the Export Credit Insurance Scheme (ECIS) has been enhanced, which will provide banks more comfort to give loans to exporters, especially those in the MSME sector.

Announcing the measures, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said exporters need "handholding" and the steps will give them an additional advantage at a time when the rupee has depreciated against the US dollar.

READ | Modi government announces Rs 50,000 cr export incentive scheme

She said scheme for Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product (RoDTEP) will replace MEIS (Merchandise Exports from India Scheme) and expanded to all segments in addition to textiles.

The RoDTEP scheme will be implemented from January 1.

"Textiles and all other sectors which currently enjoy incentives up to 2 per cent over MEIS will transit into RoDTEP from January 1, 2020," the minister said. In effect, RoDTEP will more than adequately incentivise exporters than existing schemes put together," she added.

The move assumes significance as MEIS was not in compliance with global trade rules.

The US has already filed a complaint against this and similar other export promotion schemes being given by India in the WTO.

Under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, certain duties like state taxes on power, oil, water, and education cess are allowed to be refunded.

Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal thanked the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister for the measures to prop up the export sector.

"These will help make Indian exports competitive & especially benefit MSME exporters with a new scheme for reimbursing taxes, reduced insurance cost & ease of doing business," he said in a tweet.

Sitharaman announced another important measure so that exporters can exploit duty benefits under free trade agreements (FTAs) India has entered into with different countries.

For the purpose, FTA Utilisation Mission, headed by a senior officer in the Department of Commerce, will be set up, she said.

"Priority Sector Lending (PSL) norms for export credit have been examined," she said and added that enabling guidelines are under consideration of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Relaxation in PSL norms, the minister, said will release an additional Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore as export credit under priority sector.

The expanded ECIS, she said, will offer higher insurance cover to banks lending working capital for exports, and premium incidence for MSMEs will be moderated suitably.

The government expects the initiative to cost about Rs 1,700 crore per annum.

"This will enable reduction in overall cost of export credit including interest rates, especially to MSMEs," Sitharaman said.

The government also said there would effective monitoring of export financing by the Department of Commerce, and a fully automated electronic refund route will be set up for input tax credit (ITC) in GST to help exporters.

Sitharaman said technology will be further leveraged by timely completion of ongoing initiatives to further reduce 'time to export' through seamless process digitisation of all export clearances (port/airport/customs).

On lines of the popular Dubai Shopping Festival, annual mega shopping festivals in India will be organised in four places across March 2020 in four themes, the minister said.

Focus of the shopping festivals will be gems and jewellery, handicrafts, yoga, tourism, textiles and leather.

Steps were also announced to give a thrust to exports of engineering goods and handicrafts.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of India's merchandise exports declining by 6.05 per cent to USD 26.13 billion in August compared to the year-ago month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman PSL Export PSL norms RBI economic slowdown Indian economy NDA government Finance ministry
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp