'Harmony needed for development': Pawar speaks out against lynchings

By PTI

MUMBAI: Touching on the issue of mob lynchings, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday that communal harmony is a must for development but the present rulers of the country do not think so.

Mob lynchings were unheard of in the past, but now such incidents are occurring frequently, he said, addressing an event organised by his party's minority cell here.

"Feeling of brotherhood and communal harmony are imperative if the country is to be taken forward on the path of development.

But those in power don't think about it," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the NCP.

"Certain sections of society are being targeted. But action is not being taken against perpetrators," he alleged.

He asked the gathering whether the term "mob lynching" was ever heard in the past.

"But we get to hear this word often now. There is a need to come together against such incidents," he added.

The NCP chief also reiterated his view that the people from Jammu and Kashmir should have been taken into confidence before the abrogation of Article 370 which gave a special status to that state.

The former defence minister also said that common people in Pakistan do not want war with India.

"We had taken the Indian cricket team to Pakistan (when he headed the Board of Control for Cricket in India), where it was loved the most. But a different kind of atmosphere has evolved in our country today," Pawar said.