Indian Navy and Royal Thai Navy conducting final leg of 28th Coordinated Patrol Exercise

Published: 14th September 2019 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

RTN Delegation with Maj Gen Beji Mathews, Chief of Staff, Andaman and Nicobar Command. | (Image | Indian Navy)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adding to Indian Navy’s bid for inter-operability and initiatives towards stronger ties across the sea, Royal Thai Navy’s Guided Missile Frigate and a Naval Maritime Patrol Aircraft reached Port Blair on Friday.

It is part of the ongoing Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) being undertaken between the two countries scheduled between 5 to 15 September.

Informing of the arrival, Navy said, “Ship HTMS Kraburi, a Guided Missile Frigate commanded by Capt Bunpot Jaibunjong and a Naval Maritime Patrol Dornier aircraft of the 3rd Naval Area Command, Royal Thailand Navy, arrived at Port Blair today, on 13 September 2019 for the closing ceremony of the 28th cycle of the Indo-Thailand Coordinated Patrol (INDO-THAI CORPAT)."

The Planning Conference for the CORPAT was conducted on 05 September 2019 at Phuket, Thailand.

During the sea phase of the CORPAT from 06 to 12 September 2019, units of both the navies undertook coordinated maritime patrolling in their respective sectors of the International Maritime Boundary Line.

In addition, the participating ships and aircraft undertook joint exercises including Ship Boarding operations, Search and Rescue exercise, coordinated manoeuvres at sea, etc.

The Royal Thai Naval delegation is being led by Rear Admiral Wittanarat Gajaseni, Deputy Commander, 3rd Naval Area Command. Commodore R Vinod Kumar, officiating Naval Component Commander, Andaman & Nicobar Command, welcomed the delegation.

Indian Navy is being represented by the Indian Naval Ship Kesari, an amphibious Landing Ship Tank (Large), commanded by Commander Mukesh Tayal, along with Indian Naval Maritime Patrol Dornier aircraft.

The subsequent programme includes debrief of the sea phase, sports fixtures, local sightseeing and professional interaction between naval personnel of both the nations.

Indian Naval assets have been increasingly deployed in recent times to address the main maritime concerns of the region. In addition, the Indian Navy has also been involved in assisting countries in the Indian Ocean Region with EEZ Surveillance, Search and Rescue and other capacity-building and capability-enhancement activities. The current deployment is in consonance with Indian Navy’s efforts to consolidate inter-operability and forge strong bonds of friendship across the seas.

The 28th cycle of Indo-Thai CORPAT seeks to underscore India’s peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly and harmonious countries towards ensuring good order in the maritime domain and to strengthen existing bonds between India and Thailand.

