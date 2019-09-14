Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Uttar Pradesh, repaired soon

By PTI

JALAUN: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi at a college here was vandalised by anti-social elements, police said on Saturday.

The statue was vandalised on Friday.

It was repaired as soon as the information about the incident was received, they said.

"Anti-social elements had vandalised the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Inter College on Friday," Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Singh said.

"An FIR has been registered against unknown persons on a complaint lodged by the principal of the college. The statue was repaired within about 10 minutes of the information about its vandalisation reaching us," he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi criticised those responsible for desecrating the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar in Uttar Pradesh.

"A few days ago, Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue was desecrated by anti-social elements in Uttar Pradesh. Now in Jalaun, Mahatma Gandhi's statue has been desecrated," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The cowards who desecrate statues, your only achievement in life is that you try to dishonour the country's great men in the darkness of the night. You cannot harm their greatness even by a fraction by attacking their statues," she said.