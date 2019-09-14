Home Nation

Pakistan should stop promoting terrorism, otherwise it will disintegrate: Rajnath warns Imran

Singh also said Pakistan was unable to digest India's decision to abrogate Article 370 provisions and went to the United Nations to mislead it.

Published: 14th September 2019 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 08:52 AM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

SURAT: India in a strong riposte warned Pakistan of the risk of its own disintegration should it fail to stop cross border terrorism and end ceasefire violations, after Pakistan Premier Imran Khan ruled out talks with India post ‘annexation of Kashmir,’ while warning of the possibility of breakout of a conventional war which could escalate into a nuclear miscalculation.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday blamed Pakistan for the deteriorating situation by its attempts to encourage violence through terror inductees in Kashmir, and asked it to ‘stop its attempts to destabilize India.’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was in Surat at a memorial function for war heroes the same day, hit back tweeting, “Pakistan’s promotion of terrorism would prove counter-productive. Our neighbour should leave its policy of using terror else a day would come when it will be compelled to leave it as no power in the world would be able to save it from breaking into several pieces.”

Noting, “It’s good that Pakistan has asked its people not to cross the LoC”, Singh said, “Should someone dare cross it, they won’t be allowed to return.”

Pointing to Pakistan’s attempts to internationalise Kashmir, he said, “Human rights violations are going on since long in Pakistan. It is not hidden from the world what is happening with the Sindhi community, Sikhs and the Baloch,” Rajnath said.

Khan who was in Pak Occupied Kashmir on Saturday to drum up support for Kashmir, said he believes a war with India is a possibility with a potential disaster that would go way beyond the Indian subcontinent.

He, however, hurried to add, “Pakistan would never start a war. I am a pacifist, I am anti-war. I believe that wars do not solve any problems.” 

