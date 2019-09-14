Home Nation

Respect all languages, cultures equally: Mamata Banerjee on Hindi Diwas

Hindi is spoken as a native language by around 258 million people and is recognised as the 4th largest language in the world. 

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended her greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas and said that we should respect all languages and cultures equally.

"My best wishes to all on #HindiDiwas. We should respect all languages and cultures equally. We may learn many languages but we should never forget our mother-language," she tweeted.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also wished people on Hindi Diwas and conveyed his greeting to all the admirers of the Hindi language.

"Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao has conveyed his greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas to the people in Telangana State. CM conveyed his greetings to the admirers of Hindi language and literature around the world. #HindiDiwas," Telangana CMO tweeted.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat emphasised on the importance of the Hindi language and said that it has given a new identity to India.

"Happy Hindi Day to all language lovers. Hindi is not only a language but a culture. Hindi has given Hindustan a new identity in the world. Therefore, everyone will have to unite and bring Hindi to the language of our human self-respect to a new dimension. #hiNdii_divs," he tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while wishing people stated the importance of the Hindi language as an important link of unity and integrity in India.

"#hiNdii_divs Heartiest congratulations and best wishes. Hindi is not just a language, but an integral part of our culture. Hindi is an important link of unity and integrity of our nation. Let us use the Hindi language more and more in our daily practice and contribute to increasing its pride," he tweeted.

