Home Nation

UGC panel recommends end of rote learning in colleges

An expert panel constituted last year recommended testing concept understanding of students rather than their memory.

Published: 14th September 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

rote learning, studying, education, books, classes

For representational purposes

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rote learning is on the way out in schools; it could be purged from colleges as well, as the university regulator is set to issue guidelines to institutes of higher education to carry out constant evaluation of students instead of only examining them at the end of each semester. 

An expert panel constituted last year recommended testing concept understanding of students rather than their memory.

Senior UGC officials said the 87-page report by the committee headed by MM Salunke, vice-chancellor of Pune based Bharati Vidyapeeth, has been given in-principal approval. It will soon be discussed by the UGC executive board before guidelines are issued to the universities.

“The idea is to move students away from rote learning and test them for their understanding of the subjects,” Bhushan Patwardhan, vice-chairman of the UGC, said.

Of the changes proposed by the panel, the major ones are the various models of assessment suggested for theory and practical courses. All the models lay emphasis on internal assessment to create “next-generation knowledge workers” and do away with testing only memorising skills. 

To begin with, adopting the new guidelines will be voluntary, but incentivised. “Following the guidelines will carry scores in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) ratings,” said Patwardhan.

Patwardhan said the new guidelines will be mandatory and universities adhering to them will be incentivised.

UGC will also depend heavily on technology to conduct exams. The entire exam process will be automated.

Question papers will be distributed online on the day of exam through an encryption system, and answer scripts will be digitised using barcode.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rote learning in colleges UGC schemes MM Salunke
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp