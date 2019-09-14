Home Nation

WATCH | Pakistan Army raises white flag at LoC to recover bodies of its soldiers killed by Indian Army

Army sources said the Pakistan Army could not recover the bodies despite repeated attempts for over two days.

Published: 14th September 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

Indian Army (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Army was forced to raise the "white flag" to recover the body of its soldiers killed by Indian Army in a robust retaliation to the ceasefire violations (CFV) by the Pakistani side.

The white flag is meant to signify surrender or seeking a truce.

Sources in the Army said that on September 10-11, Indian Army troops killed Sepoy Ghulam Rasool in Hajipur sector of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). Sepoy Rasool hailed from Bahawalnagar, a province in Pakistani Punjab.

Initially, Pakistani soldiers tried to recover the body by intensifying ceasefire violation. While attempting to recover a Punjabi Muslim soldier, another Pakistani Punjabi Muslim soldier was killed.

Army sources said the Pakistan Army could not recover the bodies despite repeated attempts for over two days.

On September 13, the Pakistan Army raised the white flag and recovered the bodies.

Indian Army respects the dead and so permitted the same, said sources.

It is pertinent to note that the Pakistan Army did not try to take back the bodies of its 5-7 soldiers and terrorists killed on July 30-31 in Keran sector. It is believed that those killed were not from Punjab.

Sources said those killed in Keran sector must have been Kashmiris or soldiers from Northern Light Infantry (NLI).

Pakistan had disowned its soldiers killed in Kargil war as well, and Indian soldiers performed their last rites even on icy heights during the war.

"Pakistan treats Kashmiris and NLI troops as cannon fodder. Punjabi Muslims rule the roost, whether Army, politics, social life or national resources," said sources.

Sources said the Pakistan Army, which is dominated by Punjabi Muslim Generals and has more than 70 per cent of troops from that area, always tries its best to retrieve bodies of Punjabi soldiers killed in action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Army Indian Army
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp