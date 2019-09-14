Woman held for honey trapping businessman in false rape case in Gurgaon

By PTI

GURGAON: Gurgaon police has arrested a woman for allegedly threatening a city-based businessman after implicating him in a rape case and demanding Rs 40 lakh to let him off, a senior official said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened two months ago when the man, who runs a workshop in Sector-39 here, met with the 24-year-old woman, staying in a paying guest accommodation here.

"During initial meetings, they became good friends and later developed physical relationship with mutual consent," Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

"A week after, the woman called the man and threatened him that she had some intimate pictures of him and would file a false case of rape against him if he did not give her Rs 40 lakh," he said.

The man on Friday approached Sadar police station and filed a complaint against the woman.

"A team headed by the SHO of Sadar police station, while investigating the case, sent the man to handover her Rs 1 lakh. The entire location was placed under CCTV cameras," the officer added.

When the woman came to take the money, the police team caught her red-handed.

She later confessed that she was honey trapping the businessman, he added.

The woman told interrogators that she was a native of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh.