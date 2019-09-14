Home Nation

Woman held for honey trapping businessman in false rape case in Gurgaon

The duo were friends and later developed physical relationship with mutual consent.

Published: 14th September 2019 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By PTI

GURGAON: Gurgaon police has arrested a woman for allegedly threatening a city-based businessman after implicating him in a rape case and demanding Rs 40 lakh to let him off, a senior official said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened two months ago when the man, who runs a workshop in Sector-39 here, met with the 24-year-old woman, staying in a paying guest accommodation here.

"During initial meetings, they became good friends and later developed physical relationship with mutual consent," Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

"A week after, the woman called the man and threatened him that she had some intimate pictures of him and would file a false case of rape against him if he did not give her Rs 40 lakh," he said.

The man on Friday approached Sadar police station and filed a complaint against the woman.

"A team headed by the SHO of Sadar police station, while investigating the case, sent the man to handover her Rs 1 lakh. The entire location was placed under CCTV cameras," the officer added.

When the woman came to take the money, the police team caught her red-handed.

She later confessed that she was honey trapping the businessman, he added.

The woman told interrogators that she was a native of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh.

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gurgaon police honeytrap
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp