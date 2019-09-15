Home Nation

All languages listed in 8th schedule of Constitution are our national languages: Sitaram Yechury

Speaking on Hindi Divas, Shah on Saturday pitched for Hindi as a common language, asserting it can unite the nation as it is spoken the most in the country.

Published: 15th September 2019 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The agenda of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is to impose Hindi as the national language, said Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), here on Sunday.

"The agenda of RSS is to impose Hindi as the national language. RSS ideology is one nation, one language, and one culture, which is not acceptable," said Yechury while talking to ANI.

His statement comes in the backdrop of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call to culturally unify India with Hindi as its national language on Saturday.

"All the languages listed in the 8th schedule of the Constitution are our national languages. Hindi can emerge as a language of communication but any effort to impose Hindi will only lead to a negative reaction as it happened in the past. All languages must be treated equally," he said.

Shah's statement triggered a row with several opposition leaders training their guns at him asking him to reconsider his appeal as it "poses a danger to the national unity."

Speaking as the chief guest at a function to grace Hindi Divas here, Shah said that while unity in diversity is India's defining trait, a common language is needed as a culturally unifying factor.

"While diversity in languages is the strength of our nation, a national language is needed so that foreign languages and cultures do not overpower our own," he said.

The Union Home Minister said that the government would take Hindi Divas outside Delhi, and would celebrate a Hindi Saptah across the country. He called Hindi the heart and soul of freedom struggle.

