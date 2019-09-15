CBI team visits Bengal Secretariat, told to come on working day

By PTI

KOLKATA: A CBI team went to West Bengal state secretariat, Nabanna, to hand over some letters to senior government officials on Sunday.

The team was asked to come on a working day as there was nobody in the Chief Ministers' Office to receive the letters, a CMO official said.

"They (CBI team members) have been told that since Sunday is a holiday, there is none at the CMO to receive any communication. They have been asked to come on a working day," the official said.

It was not known what the letters were about, as CBI officials were not immediately available for comment.

After the Calcutta High Court withdrew his protection from arrest, the CBI had served fresh notice to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Friday asking him to appear before it on Saturday in connection with its probe into the Saradha scam.

However, Kumar is understood to have sought more time to appear before the investigating officer of the case, but that request is yet to be accepted by the probe agency.