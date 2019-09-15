Former Muzzafarpur shelter home inmate kidnapped, gang-raped in moving car

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A teenager who was rescued along with 33 others from the infamous Muzzafarpur shelter home in 2018 after months of subjection to sexual abuse was allegedly gang-raped by four persons in a moving car late on Friday night in Bihar.

The incident took place when the 14-year-old was on her way to one of her relative's house in West Champaran district.

According to the police, four masked men dragged her into a Bolero who raped her taking turns and then dumped her at a secluded place.

The survivor reached the police station and filed a complaint on Saturday evening.

Acting swiftly, the local West Champaran police hospitalised her lodged an FIR. Police sources said that the survivor has claimed that she can identify two of the four rapists as she managed to unmask them while resisting their abuse attempts.

SP of West Champaran Jyantkant told the media that raids are being conducted to arrest the perpetrators.