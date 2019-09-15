Home Nation

Hemant Soren sends legal notice to Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

'I have sent legal notice to Chief Minister Raghubar Das and sought his public apology in seven days otherwise legal action will be initiated against him,' said Soren in a press conference.

Published: 15th September 2019 05:54 PM

JMM Executive President Hemant Soren

Jharkhand leader of Opposition Hemant Soren (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Former Chief Minister and Executive President of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Hemant Soren, has slapped a legal notice to Chief Minister Raghubar Das seeking apology in public for maligning his image. 

Soren, talking to the media persons at his residence in Ranchi on Sunday, said that he has given seven days’ time to the Chief Minister to reply or legal action will be taken against him.

According to Soren, the Chief Minister has repeatedly been saying that he has purchased land worth Rs 500 crore at different places in the State, which he denies directly. Image is the only asset for people working in public, which has been damaged due to false allegations made on him, he said.

“I have sent a legal notice to the Chief Minister through my lawyer for making false statements against me and my family members and have given him seven days’ time to apologize or legal action will be taken against him,” said Soren. 

If you look into his eyes closely, hatred against the poor and tribal people of this State could easily be seen, he added.

Soren alleged that Raghubar Das is the only Chief Minister in the Country, who has been seen using abusive words at several occasions, even in the Assembly, which does not suit to a person sitting on the constitutional post.

“JMM will expose the conspiracy being hatched by BJP Government through false statements. This government had also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) against me to malign my image, but is reluctant to make public the report submitted by it,” said Soren. 

He demanded that the report of SIT be made public to remove confusion in this regard, he added.

