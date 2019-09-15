Home Nation

Thane: 76-year-old man sentenced to 7-year RI for sodomising minor boy

When the boy returned home, his mother found him uneasy. When she inquired with him, the child informed her about the incident.

Published: 15th September 2019 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

THANE: A court here in Maharashtra has awarded seven years' rigorous imprisonment to a 76-year-old man for sodomising a minor boy in 2017.

Special POCSO court judge S B Bahalkar, in his order issued on September 9, also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on the accused, Kisan Ingale, a jobless man living on a footpath in Vashi area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

Additional public prosecutor Varsha Chandane told the court that on January 18, 2017, the accused called the boy, then aged six, who was playing with his friends in their building complex, to a secluded place in the area where he sodomised him.

When the boy returned home, his mother found him uneasy. When she inquired with him, the child informed her about the incident.

The boy's parents later found the accused on a footpath nearby and took him to police.

The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 377 (unnatural offences) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The judge, after hearing both the sides, said, "On examination of the evidence, I am satisfied that the prosecution has proved the offence against the accused".

While it is the defence of the accused that he has been falsely implicated in the case, "I find no reason to disbelieve the evidence of the victim".

"Hence, the accused is liable to be convicted," the judge said in his order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sodomy
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp