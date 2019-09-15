Three Maoists gunned down in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: In yet another encounter in the conflict zone of Bastar, the security forces gunned down three cadres of outlawed CPI (Maoist) in the strife-torn Sukma district, about 480 km south of Raipur, the police said on Sunday.

"On intelligence inputs regarding the presence of over a hundred Maoists in between Mukram-Tadmetla forested terrain, a team of district reserve guard (DRG) were sent to the region. The ultras were digging up the roads. The Naxals opened fire which was swiftly retaliated by the forces resulting into an encounter. We recovered three bodies besides one INSAS rifle and 3 country-made weapons from the encounter site. The bodies are yet to be brought to the district headquarter for identification as the Maoists had also planned ambush along the way to trap the forces," said Shalabh Sinha, Sukma district superintendent of police.

There was no report of any injury sustained by the forces. On Saturday the forces shot dead three rebels in two separate incidents at Dantewada and Bijapur.

So far 72 bodies of Maoists killed by the security forces have been recovered this year in Chhattisgarh.

Sukma, Dantewada and Bijapur are among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in Bastar zone.

