Wedding bells ring at Meghalaya CM’s residence, sister Agatha gets engaged

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: One of the most eligible unmarried women of the country has finally found the man of her life.

Quite an efficient, Meghalaya’s Tura MP Agatha Sangma (39) has got engaged to a doctor at a quiet ceremony held in the state’s Garo Hills on Saturday. She is the daughter of former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma and sister of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Home Minister James Sangma.

Her fiancé, Dr. Patrick Rongma Marak, is serving at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences in Meghalaya capital Shillong. He passed out of Manipur’s Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, located in Imphal.

The engagement ceremony was held at Rajasimla village. It is the birthplace of Dr. Marak and also that of Christianity in Garo Hills. The first church in Garo Hills, which shares a border with Bangladesh, was built at Rajasimla in 1867.

During the engagement ceremony, the couple exchanged rings, cut a cake and planted a sapling. Those in attendance were the two Sangma brothers, their mother Soradini K Sangma and family members and relatives from both sides.

It was not immediately known when the couple will tie the knot.

Agatha was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Tura in 2008 when she won a by-election after her father had resigned from the seat to join state politics. She had successfully contested the 2009 polls as a candidate of National People’s Party, a party that her father built, brick by brick. She was the youngest minister in UPA II.

Born in New Delhi and brought up in Garo Hills, Agatha received her LLB degree from the Pune University and later, joined the bar in the Delhi High Court. She did her Masters in Environmental Management at the University of Nottingham in the UK.