'What'd be the benchmark of uniformity?': Majority of the minorities against common civil code

Religious bodies argue that UCC will affect the country’s diversity

Women protest seeking implementation of Uniform Civil Code (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the Supreme Court said on Friday that the government had done no action on Uniform Civil Code (UCC), minority groups have voiced their opinion that they were not on board with the idea. Minority groups were sceptical on what would be the ‘benchmark’ of one-ness as was the norm in UCC.

“In the past, the Supreme Court itself has said that it is not its concern if any government of the day effects Uniform Civil Code in the country or not. The court has believed that it should not give any advice in this connection to the government. In my opinion, the current observation of the apex court has no relevance,” said Zafayab Jilani, member, All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

On the other hand, AC Michael, national convener, United Christian Forum questioned what would the benchmark be of UCC. “While everyone wants equality, what would be the benchmark of uniformity? Will the majortian viewpoint be imposed and minorities will be second class citizens in the country?” 

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee president Gobind Singh Longowal said, “Every religion is different and Sikhism has its own identity, traditions and culture.  We cannot allow tampering of our customs. After a long struggle, the Anand Marriage Act was passed by the Parliament in 2012 and then also took time to get it implemented in different states.”

Party spokesperson of Shiromani Akali Dal -- which is the oldest ally of the BJP and is part of the NDA government -- Daljeet Singh Cheema said, “India is a multicultural country. With so many religions, this is the diversity. This should be kept intact as it is our strength.’’President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjinder Singh Sirsa who is also BJP legislator from Rajouri Garden in Delhi, said, “Religious leaders should be taken into confidence and then the government take a call on the Uniform Civil Code.’’

Vincent Manoharan from the National Dalit Christian Watch said the concept of oneness being propagated would not be suitable to the country. “This will affect pluralism and diversity which forms the backbone of the country.”Meanwhile, Zafarul-Islam Khan, chairperson of the Delhi Minorities Commission,  said, “There are different factions. So it is wrong to impose a uniform code. This will only disappoint people. This is against the Muslim communities and will interfere with the personal laws.”

