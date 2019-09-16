An army that will not wield the gun

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A rebel leader-turned-politician in Assam will form an army but it will not wield the gun.

Kokrajhar MP Naba Kumar Sarania’s “BTAD Army” will work for the welfare of people in Bodoland Territorial Areas District (BTAD) which is made up of the four Lower Assam districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri. They are administered by the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

“I am soon going to form the BTAD Army. However, my rivals need not think too much about it. It will not be an armed force,” Sarania, who is a former leader of insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), told reporters.

“The BTAD Army will work for the socio-economic and political development of the people of BTAD. It will play a key role in solving the problems of people,” the two-time MP said, adding, “I will not do anything illegal with the help of BTAD Army”.

Sarania had won the past two Lok Sabha elections from Kokrajhar as an independent candidate by polarizing the non-Bodos. The seat lies in the Bodo heartland but, ironically, nearly 70 of the voters are non-Bodos.

Sarania’s main political rival is BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, who was the chairman of erstwhile insurgent group Bodo Liberation Tigers. The outfit was disbanded in 2003 following the signing of Bodo Accord which led to the creation of BTC.