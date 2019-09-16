Home Nation

An army that will not wield the gun

Kokrajhar MP Naba Kumar Sarania’s “BTAD Army” will work for the welfare of people in Bodoland Territorial Areas District (BTAD) which is made up of the four Lower Assam districts.

Published: 16th September 2019 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Kokrajhar MP Naba Kumar Sarania

Kokrajhar MP Naba Kumar Sarania (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A rebel leader-turned-politician in Assam will form an army but it will not wield the gun.

Kokrajhar MP Naba Kumar Sarania’s “BTAD Army” will work for the welfare of people in Bodoland Territorial Areas District (BTAD) which is made up of the four Lower Assam districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri. They are administered by the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

“I am soon going to form the BTAD Army. However, my rivals need not think too much about it. It will not be an armed force,” Sarania, who is a former leader of insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), told reporters.

“The BTAD Army will work for the socio-economic and political development of the people of BTAD. It will play a key role in solving the problems of people,” the two-time MP said, adding, “I will not do anything illegal with the help of BTAD Army”.

Sarania had won the past two Lok Sabha elections from Kokrajhar as an independent candidate by polarizing the non-Bodos. The seat lies in the Bodo heartland but, ironically, nearly 70 of the voters are non-Bodos.

Sarania’s main political rival is BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, who was the chairman of erstwhile insurgent group Bodo Liberation Tigers. The outfit was disbanded in 2003 following the signing of Bodo Accord which led to the creation of BTC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kokrajhar MP Naba Kumar Sarania BTAD Army Bodoland Territorial Areas District
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp