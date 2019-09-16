Home Nation

At heart I feel '74 years young': Chidambaram on his birthday; son Karti says 'no 56 can stop you'

Chidambaram has been lodged in Tihar jail since September 5 by a Delhi court in connection with the INX Media corruption case.

Published: 16th September 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

Chidambaram

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram produced at the Court in New Delhi. (File Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Greetings from well-wishers make him feel "74 years young", Congress leader P Chidambaram, in jail on charges of corruption, said through his family on his birthday on Monday, while his son told him "no 56!!! can stop you", in an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The former Union minister said that his thoughts on the day are on the economy and added "may God bless this country".

Birthday wishes for Chidambaram, who is in judicial custody in Tihar jail in connection with alleged corruption in clearances given to INX Media when he was finance minister, came from his party colleagues as well as his son Karti Chidambaram, who wrote a two-page letter to him.

The veteran Congress leader thanked everybody and said his spirits had lifted higher.

"I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following: "My family have brought me greetings from friends, party colleagues and well-wishers. I am reminded that I am 74 years old. Indeed I am, but at heart I feel 74 years young. Thank you all, my spirits have been lifted higher," he said on Twitter.

In another tweet, he said his thoughts today are about the country's economy. "Just one statistic tells the story. Export growth in August was -6.05%. No country has achieved GDP growth of 8% without exports growing at 20% a year," he said.

"May God bless this country," he added.

In his letter, Karti said, "You are turning 74 today, and no 56!!! can stop you. Although you have never been one for grand celebrations, and nowadays in the country, we seem to be making grand celebrations out of every little thing, your birthday is not the same without you with us."

Karti, who is himself an accused along with his father in the INX case, made the apparent reference to Modi, raking up a 2014 statement by the prime minister where he had said only someone like him with a "56-inch chest" can take bold decisions.

READ HERE | ED summons P Chidambaram's former personal secretary KVK Perumal

"We miss you, your absence tugs at our hearts, and we wish you were back home to cut a cake with all of us. But of course, in today's day and age, turning 74 is nothing compared to turning 100 days old. But, I have faith that you too will come out guns blazing against this elaborately staged political drama and for now, we all await that hard-fought glory of truth," he said.

Karti also said that at least they were able to visit him, and pass on his messages to the public via tweets, but according to a recent Supreme Court order, MPs visiting their colleagues in Kashmir were asked to refrain from speaking to the press.

"So all in all, the BJP government celebrated their unpropitious second innings and they couldn't have possibly found a better time to silence you," he said.

Chidambaram's party colleague Jairam Ramesh said the Union minister is going through an "agnipariksha" and will come out of it vindicated.

READ HERE | Under detention in Tihar Jail, former Union minister Chidambaram relies on family for basics

"Today PC turns 74. It is an agnipariksha he is going through but he will come out of it vindicated. I have worked very closely with him since 1986 and it has been a great privilege and education doing so. My thoughts are with him," he tweeted.

Party leader K C Venugopal also sent his greetings on Twitter.

"Being challenged in life is inevitable, being defeated is optional. I am sure that the vendetta politics can't defeat you. Happy Birthday to P Chidambaram."

Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor also wished Chidambaram and said they stood with him.

The Mahila Congress quoted tennis ace Rafael Nadal while wishing him.

"Following his US Open victory, Rafael Nadal said, 'The emotions sometimes are impossible to control and I tried to resist but it was difficult,'. Happy Birthday to @PChidambaram_IN ji".

Chidambaram has been lodged in Tihar jail since September 5 by a Delhi court in connection with the INX Media corruption case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Chidambaram Chidambaram Birthday congress INX Media case Karti Chidambaram
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp