Ayodhya dispute: Mediation panel files memo in SC for resumption of talks

The panel is headed by former Supreme Court judge FM Kalifulla and comprises of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

Images of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, senior advocate Sriram Panchu and Justice FM Kaliifullah, who have been appointed ty the Supreme Court as mediators in Ayodhya dispute.

Ayodhya dispute mediation panel -Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, senior advocate Sriram Panchu and Justice FM Kaliifullah

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The three-member Ayodhya mediation panel on Monday moved a memorandum in the Supreme Court seeking its direction to resume settlement talks on request of a Hindu and Muslim party connected with the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

The memo was filed before a Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on the request of Nirvani Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board - two parties in the case - to resume mediation for an amicable settlement of the dispute.

A Constitution bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer of the apex court started hearing the case starting August 6 on a day-to-day basis to decide on the decades-old land dispute after the efforts to arrive at an amicable settlement through mediation collapsed.

The court had on March 8 constituted the mediation panel to conduct in-camera hearings to explore an amicable solution to the dispute. It had said the committee will hold its proceedings in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad and complete the exercise within eight weeks.

Later, it had granted time till August 15 to the panel to complete the mediation process. 

