CBI team visits West Bengal Secretariat, asked to come again on Monday

By ANI

HOWRAH: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Sunday paid a visit Nabanna building, the State Secretariat of West Bengal.

However, the offices in the building were closed on Sunday and the team has been asked by the security staff to come tomorrow.

The purpose of the CBI teams visit to the West Bengal secretariat is not yet known.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the Central government saying that there was a state of "super emergency" in the country and called upon people to do everything it takes to "protect rights and freedoms" guaranteed by the Constitution.