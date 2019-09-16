Home Nation

Congress leader Scindia holds show of strength in Indore

Jyotiraditya Scindia reiterated that the decision on the PCC chief's post rests with the high command and he has no reservations about accepting it.

Published: 16th September 2019 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (PTI File Photo)

By IANS

INDORE: Congress General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia turned his visit on Sunday to this Madhya Pradesh city into a show of strength with his supporters thronging the dais to meet him. One supporter jostling for a selfie even fell of the stage and suffered a minor injury. ­ ­ ­

The function gave a clear hint of his faction targeting former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh who is opposed to Scindia being handed the reins of the state unit.

Scindia, who was originally expected to join the deliberation of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), spent most of his stay in the town in cultivating his followers with his interaction with them lasting over two hours.

A contender for the MP party chief's post, Scindia ensured he did not target Chief Minister Kamal Nath, with his supporters putting up many posters of his late father, Madhavrao Scindia along with those of Nath.

"I interacted with 3,000 Congress workers. They sweated and bled to form the government in MP last year. It is my duty to see that their self-respect remains intact," he told reporters after meeting the party cadre.

Scindia reiterated that the decision on the PCC chief's post rests with the high command and he has no reservations about accepting it.

"It is important to revive the Congress organisation in the country, not only in MP. All the Congress leaders have taken a vow to strive for it," he added.

Kamal Nath, who was made state Congress chief April last year, led the party a win in MP after a gap of 15 years. While Scindia camp was hoping to see him head the state government, Kamal Nath became the Chief Minister in December. He, however, quit the party post after the Congress' humiliating defeat in Lok Sabha elections in May.

The party could win only the Chhindwara seat in MP through his son Nakul Nath. Kamal Nath had won the seat nine times on trot.

Kamal Nath was asked to hold the charge till the replacement is chosen.

Meanwhile, the different groups in Congress were vying for state post and in the process running down the rivals.

State Forests Minister Umangh Singhar had called party veteran Digvijaya­ Singh a blackmailer. Singhar, a tribal leader, is considered close to Scindia. Digvijaya supporters have, in the meantime, spewed venom on the Scindia camp.

