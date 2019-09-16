Home Nation

CPI (M) leader Mohd Yousuf Tarigami at liberty to go back to Srinagar, says SC

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said the former MLA does not need any permission to go home if doctors at AIIMS allow him.

Published: 16th September 2019 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

Senior CPM leader and former MLA MY Tarigami

Senior CPM leader and former MLA MY Tarigami (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday said that CPI (M) leader Mohd Yousuf Tarigami, who is in Delhi at present, is at liberty to go back to Srinagar as and when he feels that his health allows him to undertake the journey.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi passed the order after Tarigami's counsel said that the CPI (M) leader is at Delhi's Jammu and Kashmir guest house and he has been discharged by the AIIMS hospital after medical check up.

Senior counsel Raju Ramachandran, appearing for Tarigami, told the bench that doctors at AIIMS here has advised Tarigami to report to AIIMS or any hospital of convenience for follow up action after a month.

"Why are you (Tarigami) in Jammu and Kashmir guest house here? Why you are not going back to Srinagar," asked the bench, also comprising justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer.

Ramachandran replied that Tarigami is a Z category protectee but the security vehicles provided to him in Srinagar have been removed and he does not know if he would be allowed to go back there.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Jammu and Kashmir administration, told the bench that there were no restrictions on Tarigami to go back to Srinagar.

"Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami will be at liberty to move to Srinagar as and when he feels that his health condition would enable him to undertake the journey," the bench said in its order.

Ramachandran told the bench that once Tarigami returns to Srinagar, no visitor would be allowed to meet him at his residence there and his movement would be restricted.

READ HERE | SC asks Centre to restore normalcy in J&K, CJI says 'will myself visit Srinagar'

"We do not think that any order in this regard is required to be passed at this stage, as the same would be in anticipation of some actions on the part of the state government, which has not yet taken place," the bench said in its order.

It said if Tarigami has any grievance regarding movement in Srinagar, he would be free to approach the jurisdictional high court or the apex court.

"If he intends to move around any part of Srinagar, where there are restrictions or prohibitions to move, he will be free to do so subject to requisite permission from the district authorities," the bench said.

The apex court said that Tarigami's plea would be "kept open for a decision on the validity of the alleged detention of the petitioner claimed to be without any authority of law with effect from August 5, 2019."

The ailing leader was on September 9 shifted to AIIMS, New Delhi following the apex court order.

The top court had said that Tarigami should be shifted "at the earliest" to "the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, from Srinagar, where he was under house arrest".

He was put under house arrest on August 5 after the Centre abrogated the special status to Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 of the Constitution.

The top court had earlier allowed CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who had filed the petition, to visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet his ailing party colleague and file an affidavit on his health condition.

Besides mentioning Tarigami's health condition in the affidavit, Yechury had also referred to other issues that have arisen in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

The court had earlier made it clear that Yechury was allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet his party colleague only as attention had been drawn to an interim application seeking the court's orders to bring Tarigami to AIIMS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohd Yusuf Tarigami Supreme Court Article 370
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp