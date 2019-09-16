Home Nation

Dengue outbreak in Uttarakhand triggers political slugfest between BJP and Congress 

 Indian National Congress (INC) party leaders have also decided to stage a protest in state capital against state health department failing to contain the disease

DEHRADUN: After the number of dengue cases in Uttarakhand crossed 2,500, the opposition, slammed Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, for his jibe stating that he can also blame the opposition for letting loose mosquitoes which are spreading dengue in the state. 

Indira Hridayesh, former state cabinet minister and INC MLA from Haldwani state assembly said, “Such a statement from CM of the state in staring crisis is condemnable. He should be focussing on controlling the situation from getting out of hand, instead. We will be staging statewide protests if the state government does nothing to address the issue.”

So far, state health department data states that a total of 6 deaths have taken place in Uttarakhand due to dengue, out of which four were in Dehradun and two were in Haldwani city of Nainital district. 

Rawat on Saturday, while visiting a hospital in Dehradun, replied to queries related to oppositions allegations on the failure of state government over rising dengue cases.

Rawat said that he can also blame the opposition by saying that dengue-spewing mosquitoes are being let loose by them. 

The state health department is on its toes to tackle the rise in dengue. Activists and experts alleged that due to shortage of ELISA testing kits on remote corners of the hill state, the numbers could be more than anticipated. 

