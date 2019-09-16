Home Nation

Farooq Abdullah detained under Public Safety Act, can be held sans trial for 2 years

The PSA allows detention of any individual for up to two years without a trial. Ironically, the law was first promulgated during Sheikh Abdullah's tenure, father of Farooq Abdullah.

Published: 16th September 2019 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (File Photo)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: In a major development in Kashmir, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah was on Monday detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Not just that, the place where Abdullah senior will be housed has been declared a temporary jail, through an order.

The PSA allows detention of any individual for up to two years without a trial. Ironically, the law was first promulgated during Sheikh Abdullah's tenure, father of Farooq Abdullah.

Farooq Abdullah, also a sitting Lok Sabha member from Srinagar has been under house arrest since August 5, when the Government of India abrogated Article 370 of the constitution that gave special powers to Kashmir.

ALSO READ | Detention of Farooq Abdullah: SC issues notice to Centre, J&K govt

Recently, National Conference MPs were allowed to visit Farooq and his son and also another former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, but with restrictions that they cannot interact with media following the meeting.

It was after Justice Sanjeev Kumar had allowed the petition filed by MPs Justice (retd.) Hasnain Masoodi (Anantnag) and Akbar Lone (Baramulla).

The Supreme Court on Monday also issued notice to the Centre, and the J&K administration on detention of the NC chief. The bench was responding to a plea by Rajya Sabha MP and MDMK general secretary Vaiko seeking production of Abdullah senior.

 

