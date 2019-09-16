Home Nation

Jaish terrorists threaten to bomb railway stations in Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai

The police said that the letter was received by Rohtak Railway Superintendent, Yashpal Meena on September 14.

Chennai Central railway station (File | EPS)

By ANI

ROHTAK (Haryana): A letter, purportedly sent by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has been received by Rohtak Railway station officials, threatening to blow up several railway stations including Rohtak, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

The police said that the letter was received by Rohtak Railway Superintendent, Yashpal Meena on September 14. In the purported letter sent by JeM terrorist Masood Ahmed from Karachi, the terrorist group has threatened to bomb 12 railway stations and temples on October 8.

"Rohtak Railway Superintendent Yashpal Meena received a letter through the post. The letter stated that JeM would avenge the killings of its militants by blowing up railway stations in several parts of the country, including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Rajasthan and Haryana's Rohtak, Rewari and Hisar," Narendra Singh, Sub-inspector GRP Rohtak said.

"We have started the investigation. We have registered the FIR. Additional teams have been deployed for checking railway premises. All necessary precautions are being taken and there is no need for people to panic," he added.

In February this year, JeM had orchestrated the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. 

