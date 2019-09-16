Home Nation

Karni Sena demands economic reservation, says 'privileged' people are reaping benefits

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi of the outfit said they will stage protests across the country against the government regarding the reservation. 

Published: 16th September 2019 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 01:33 PM

Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

INDORE: Karni Sena on Sunday alleged that privileged people were getting the benefits of the reservation while demanding that reservation should be given based on economic criteria instead of caste.

"78 per cent people are still left out from the benefits of reservation. Privileged people are getting reservation benefits. Karni Sena demands that those who do not know the process of getting BPL cards, they should get the reservation. Under Atrocities Act 18 A, anyone can be arrested without any investigation. This is not right," Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi told ANI.

"There is a need for the review of the reservation system in 2020. The reservation should be based on economic criteria and not caste. People are being divided into caste," he added.

Gogamedi further said that they will stage protests across the country against the government regarding the reservation. 

