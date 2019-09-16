Home Nation

Maharashtra: Two Naxals killed in Gadchiroli encounter

Both carried rewards of Rs 4 lakh each on their heads.

By PTI

NAGPUR: Two Naxals, each carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh, were killed and at least five others injured in an encounter with police on Sunday in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, an official said.

The gun-battle took place in Narkasa forest area, located around 170 km from here in east Maharashtra, when C-60 commandos, a specialised anti-Naxal unit of state police, were combing the area, he said.

On specific information received by district SP Shailesh Balkawde about a Naxal build-up in Gyarapatti area in Dhanora taluka the security personnel rushed to the spot when they came under heavy fire from a group of 20-25 ultras around 7:30 am, Gadchiroli Police said in a release.

"The firing continued for about half an hour. We later found bodies of two Naxals, including a woman. We also found a carbine, a one-bore rifle, several rounds of ammunition, binoculars, walkie-talkie set, a transistor, and items of daily use," the official said.

He said that around four to five Naxals were apparently injured in the skirmish.

The slain ultras are identified as Lalsu alias Shantaram Devrao Gawde, a resident of Dhanora and platoon party committee member of company no 4, and the woman cadre as Samila from Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

"Both carried rewards of Rs 4 lakh each on their heads," he added.

Balkawade said operations against Maoists would be intensified in view of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.

