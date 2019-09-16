NIA releases list of 21 wanted Maoists in Jharkhand

By Express News Service

RANCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), for the first time, released a list of 21 wanted Maoists in Jharkhand, which includes People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) chief Dinesh Gope, Central Committee Member of CPI (Maoist) Patiram Manji alias Tufaan and several others from splinter groups who have been on the run for long.

The NIA has also provided addresses and possible locations along with the rebels’ photographs so that they could be identified easily.

Before releasing the list, the NIA confiscated their properties.

Patiram Manjhi alias Tufaan was allegedly involved in killing of five policemen at Kukdu haat under Tirulidih police station in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on June 14. Dinesh Gope, the founder member of PLFI, is an ex-army man and has several cases registered against him in Khunti, East Singhbhum, Gumla and adjoining districts. He has a bounty of `25 lakh on his head.

Investors accused of being instrumental in collecting levy with the help of transporters involved in Magadh-Amrapali Project are also named in the list.

Meanwhile, two Maoists Sunil Hembrom and Prem Soren, from Bihar, were arrested from Giridih in Jharkhand. Police said that they were arrested during a joint operation of the State Police and CRPF.