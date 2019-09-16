Home Nation

SC refuses to hear woman’s ‘false’ case against husband

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah expressed regret that it has become a routine affair to level false charges and rope in husbands, their parents and other relatives.

NEW DELHI: To stop the misuse of the law, the Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal filed by a woman against her husband and in-laws alleging cruelty against her and observed that false charges filed by married couples against each other will end the institution of marriage.

“What is happening nowadays? We have to deal with such cases day in and day out, false charges and (they) include everyone, husband, parents, brothers, sisters,” the bench said.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by a woman, complaining of cruelty against the husband and in-laws, had been wrongly dismissed by a high court.

The apex court bench agreed with the high court observation that according to the facts given by the woman, there was no truth in her allegations. 

“We see how the case has been manufactured. You fall in love, you get married and then suddenly you start levelling all kinds of charges days after you leave the house and not only against the husband but everyone in his family,” the bench. 

