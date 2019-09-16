Home Nation

Shiv Sena mouthpiece hails Nehru, Congress for upholding parliamentary democracy

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took a dig at party-hoppers for queueing up to join the ruling BJP and Sena ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, due next month.

Published: 16th September 2019 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (File | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Sounding a caution over opportunist turncoats, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday hailed first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress for respecting parliamentary democracy and posed a question over the existence of "opposition party" in the current scenario.

He also observed that democracy will fall apart if anyone tries to simplify the art of politics by breaking parliamentary etiquettes, and added that absence of opposition makes politics of a country arbitrary and unilateral.

Writing a weekly column in Sena's Marathi mouthpiece "Saamana", the party MP and executive editor took a dig at the party-hoppers for queueing up to join the ruling BJP and Sena ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, due next month.

He also posed a serious question over the existence of "opposition party" in the current scenario.

"The water scarcity in Marathawada is as important as the abrogation of Article 370 (which withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir), but no one is leaving the party citing that particular issue. Even if there is a drought everywhere, the BJP and the Sena are witnessing an influx of leaders from other parties. Politics is a difficult art but now some people have made it simple," wrote Raut.

He was apparently referring to the common refrain of the turncoats that they were quitting their parent parties for the sake of voters and developing their respective constituencies.

"If one tries to simplify the art of politics by breaking parliamentary etiquettes, democracy will fall apart. There can be a difference of opinion about Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress but they respected the etiquettes in parliamentary democracy. It was the Congress which introduced certain rules, etiquettes and traditions in Parliament after Independence," he said.

Raut also credited the Congress for the formation of Business Advisory Committee (BAC) and introduction of the calling attention motion as Parliamentary tools, which he said are unique to India.

"It was Jawaharlal Nehru who recognised the importance of the Opposition party in the country. When the Opposition party was weak initially, he used to say that he had to play the roles of a PM as well as leader of the opposition," he said.

Raut said that even former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee of BJP followed in the footsteps of Nehru.

"If there is no opposition, party democracy of country becomes weak and politics become arbitrary or unilateral," Raut stated.

He said parties need to guard themselves against the turncoats standing at the doorsteps of "heaven" (read BJP or Shiv Sena).

"If these people become a gardener of Paradise, heaven will turn it into hell. For these people their parent parties such as the Congress, the NCP, the Samajwadi Party, the TDP, the TMC etc. used to be heavens but now they are in the race to change the heavens. The paradise should not turn into hell," he stated.

A string of leaders from the Congress and the NCP have joined either the BJP or the Sena in the run-up to the elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena Jawaharlal Nehru Congress Maharashtra assembly elections BJP
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ananth J
    SS and BJP should not allow turncoats to join!
    1 day ago reply
Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp