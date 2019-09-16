Home Nation

Three labourers die of electrocution in Raigarh brick factory

The victims were changing an LED light fitted on the top of a long iron pipe in the factory premises.

Published: 16th September 2019 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

death

For representational purposes

By PTI

RAIGARH: Three labourers died of electrocution at a fly ash brick factory in a village in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Monday, the police said.

The incident occurred around noon in Aarav Fly Ash Brick factory in Bhalunara village, around 40km from here.

The deceased were identified as Jogi Ram Manjhi (22), Sujit Kumar Dhurve (28) and Raja Ratre (27), all natives of the Kharsia area of the district, a police official said.

The victims were changing an LED light fitted on the top of a long iron pipe in the factory premises. While they were removing the iron pipe, they lost their balance and it touched an 11 KV power transmission line passing through there, he added.

The impact of the electric shock was so severe that the head of one of the labourers was severed from his body, the official said.

After being alerted about the incident, power department staffers and police personnel rushed to the spot, he said, adding the bodies were later sent for autopsy to a local hospital.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Electrocution
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp