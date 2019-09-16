Home Nation

UP government extending welfare schemes without any bias: Adityanath

No riots take place now, as they used to occur during the tenure of the previous governments, he said.

Published: 16th September 2019 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KANPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government was working without any bias in extending the benefits of various welfare schemes to all sections of the society.

"Deprived people belonging to all sections of the society are getting the benefits of various welfare schemes of the government without any bias. No riots take place now, as they used to occur during the tenure of the previous governments.

Law-and-order has been restored in the state while corruption and chaos have been done away with," he told a gathering here.

Adityanath, who inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 50 projects worth Rs 500 crore here, also talked about the development works to be undertaken in Kanpur, while promising that the lost glory of the city would be revived.

"The lost glory of Kanpur will be revived.

The city has already been connected with air services and the ghats (of the Ganges) here are being beautified under the Namami Gange project and soon, the people of Kanpur will travel on Metro trains," he said.

The chief minister also appealed to the public to make the city plastic-free and expressed gratitude for re-electing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the general election held in April-May.

On the occasion, Adityanath also gave away certificates to the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the government.

Commenting on the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had weeded out terrorism with this move.

On the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, Adityanath said infiltrators were now being driven out of the country.

"In 2022, India will be free from poverty, terrorism, Naxalism, anarchy and disorder.

The dream of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' will come true," he said.

Referring to various welfare measures taken by the government, the chief minister stressed that the ruling dispensation was making efforts to provide better health and treatment facilities to people.

"Under this endeavour, 50 crore people in the state have been benefitted through the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Around 10 crore toilets have been given to the needy people.

"Today, the BJP government is working towards bringing prosperity to all through development.

While the welfare of farmers has always been our priority, it is our government that provided free LPG cylinders and power connections to people," he said.

Adityanath also said the successful organisation of the Kumbh at Prayagraj proved that the Ganga was pure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp